Motco Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $352.41. The stock had a trading volume of 342,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,500. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $254.65 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200 day moving average of $322.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

