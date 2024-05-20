Motco Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Motco raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 199.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $14.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $939.63. The stock had a trading volume of 287,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $939.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $840.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $370.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

