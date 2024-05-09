Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $440.99 and last traded at $440.87. 8,184,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 44,908,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.06.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.18.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

