Motco Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motco reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,544,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.70. 749,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,460. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.