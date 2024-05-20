Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,855. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

