Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,068,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 236,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 38,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Southern by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 87,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.26. 769,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,913. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

