Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,532 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $148,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. 27,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,236. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

