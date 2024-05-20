Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

