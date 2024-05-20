5,199 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,973. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

