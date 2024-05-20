Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

C traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.86. 3,154,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,881,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

