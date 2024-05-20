Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Buys $10,614.00 in Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Francis Kenny bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $10,614.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,971.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

PLBC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $589,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

