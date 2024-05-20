Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Oracle were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.19. 2,219,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $97.29 and a 52-week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

