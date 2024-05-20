Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 35,100 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

