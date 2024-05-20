Sagil Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 15,172 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Credicorp comprises about 1.3% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,709,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $109,741,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.10. 23,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,815. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

