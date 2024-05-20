Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,072,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,164,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.76. 2,694,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,654,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

