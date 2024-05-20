UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $237,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,132. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

