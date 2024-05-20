Nervos Network One Day Volume Reaches $25.14 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $725.61 million and approximately $25.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,880,801,769 coins and its circulating supply is 44,193,170,715 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

