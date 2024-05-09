CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic updated its FY24 guidance to $1.56-$1.66 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.560-1.660 EPS.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoreCivic

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.