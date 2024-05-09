Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Shares of ET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,695,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,321,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.