9,454,320 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,454,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,262,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of Copart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CPRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.62. 284,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

