Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,856,000 after buying an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.