NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,732 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 66,654 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $76,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $242.70. 2,059,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.73. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

