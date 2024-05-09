Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.19. 67,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,760. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $837.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

