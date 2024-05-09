Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
DIN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 492,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,611. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
