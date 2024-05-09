Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 492,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,611. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

