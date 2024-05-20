Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $265.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its 200-day moving average is $236.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $265.94.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

