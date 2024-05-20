FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 303 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $54,616,836. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $981.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $942.68 and its 200-day moving average is $909.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.