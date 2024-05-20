Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 81.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.05.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

