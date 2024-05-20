KOK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $207,552.07 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded down 19% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $207,552.07 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,872.86 or 1.00021434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011815 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006066 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00285202 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $204,938.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

