FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 3,910 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 320.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,232,499. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $321.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.26.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

