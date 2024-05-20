FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 223,500.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $480.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.72 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.14 and a 200 day moving average of $558.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

