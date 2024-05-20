Aion Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $27.78 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00082538 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00028917 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012250 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000067 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,584.58 or 0.68469697 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

