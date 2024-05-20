Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $255.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

