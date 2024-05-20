FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $922,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $469.54 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $469.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

