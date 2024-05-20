Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.98 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $612,581.34 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

