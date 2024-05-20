FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $566.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $557.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.20 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

