Truist Financial Corp Buys 31,235 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $95,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. 392,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

