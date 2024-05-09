TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,390.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,311.81.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,318.86. The company had a trading volume of 226,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,936. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $768.05 and a twelve month high of $1,330.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,217.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,083.86. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.