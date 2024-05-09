Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.63. 4,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 192,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Better Choice Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.
About Better Choice
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
