Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.63. 4,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 192,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Better Choice Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Better Choice

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Choice stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Better Choice worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

