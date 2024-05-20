Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $59,163,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 248,773.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 104,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.74. 20,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.39 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.35.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,224 shares of company stock valued at $65,030,941. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

