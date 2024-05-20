Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.58. 129,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.32.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

