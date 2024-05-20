Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 372 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

