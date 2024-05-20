Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.52 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

ON Stock Up 0.7 %

ONON stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.37. 554,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,358,339. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.