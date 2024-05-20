Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $179.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $123.21 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average of $205.02. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

