Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.08. 82,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,964 shares of company stock valued at $25,203,586. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

