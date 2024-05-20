BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 8,943 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Ventas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 145,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 207,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

