VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Plans Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CSF stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $52.95.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
