MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.47. 934,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $395.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

