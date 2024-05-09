ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of HDLB stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.50.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.