ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of HDLB stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.50.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

