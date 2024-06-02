BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $68,052.78 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $68,052.78 or 0.99983299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $845.13 million and $1,487.73 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00113015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,762.52178671 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

