Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHD opened at $5.24 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

